Three Rivers Land Trust permanently conserves 35 acres in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced the conservation of a 35-acre property located in Rowan County, purchased from the Crowther Family in February of 2021. This new conservation property builds off an additional 1,400 acres owned by TRLT and known as their Two Rivers Property.
This new conservation land is located near the confluence of the South Yadkin and Yadkin Rivers and consists of mature hardwoods which are home to a variety of wildlife, including neotropical migratory songbirds. This site provides important connectivity for wildlife as it builds upon a large base of already protected land.
“Three Rivers Land Trust is very grateful to have worked with the Crowther family to conserve another important property in Rowan County,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. Earlier this year, TRLT transferred a 10-acre property with a boating access area to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) which is named in honor of the Crowther family.
This critical conservation project was made possible through the generous support of Fred and Alice Stanback. To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation, at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org. To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, please contact Michael Fulk, Associate Director, at 704-647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.