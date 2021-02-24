Teachers feeling hopeful after first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a big day for North Carolinians working in schools and daycares as they are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hundreds of teachers and other staff members rolled up their sleeves for the first dose of the shot at the Mecklenburg County Health Department clinic at Bojangles’ Coliseum.
“Seeing teachers walk in and out all day is awesome to see, I’m so excited,” CMS teacher Alex Kern said.
Kern was thrilled to be among the first in Group 3 to roll up her sleeve.
“It’s been so hard to see my students struggling and to be so far away from them, so I feel like I’m close to getting close to them which is really exciting,” she said.
Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris says 755 out of the department’s 849 appointments on Wednesday are for teachers, and they are just getting started.
“Our department will be working at a couple of schools this weekend and next weekend,” Harris said. “We’ve got a site set up specifically for childcare providers. We have a site set up at the bus depot where all the school buses come in.”
Teachers say it’s a relief to feel prioritized.
“I finally feel like as teachers we’re getting a little bit of respect,” CMS teacher Rebecca Messer said.
Several people described the process as a well oiled machine.
“Definitely one of the smoothest experiences I’ve ever had with government,” Charlotte Lab School teacher Shane Capps said.
Each person was in and out in 20 minutes, with a new sense of hope.
“Teachers have doing a great job doing it virtually and making virtual learning fun, but there’s nothing like being face to face with your students and being able to see that smile in their eyes,” CMS teacher Sarah Bishop-Cummings said.
Harris says the department is requesting extra vaccine from the state to go across health departments and systems to get shots to this group quickly, before moving onto the rest of essential workers in Group 3 starting March 10.
CMS is also partnering with Novant Health to offer more than 1,000 appointments to teachers.
The sign up information was sent out to CMS employees yesterday afternoon and all of the slots are already filled.
Those appointments begin tomorrow at Novant Health’s new site on East Independence Boulevard.
