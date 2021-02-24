The sun’s time is limited! Two First Alerts in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most of us made it into the 70s today.
We will have a mild night tonight with lows in the mid-40s.
Thursday will be our last mild and dry day before the rain returns.
Showers will move in on Friday morning and rain will be possible for the rest of the day.
It will be cool again with highs only in the mid-40s. There could be a wintry mix at times in the mountains. However, not much accumulation is expected.
The weekend is trending better than it originally appeared.
Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s on Sunday. There is a 30 percent chance for showers either day.
The next First Alert is for Monday. There’s a 60% chance for showers, especially the first half of the day.
This should be an all-rain event - even in the mountains. We will start the day in the mid-50s and make it to the mid-60s for highs.
Showers will still be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Tuesday and the low 60s on Wednesday.
Enjoy the evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.