Sunny, warm weather put on pause Friday as next round of rain arrives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More sunshine and even warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the day.
Wednesday’s afternoon highs will reach into the lower 70s before temperatures fall to the 40s overnight into Thursday morning.
While temperatures will remain above-average Thursday, tomorrow won’t be as warm as today. Thursday’s highs will hit the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds during the afternoon hours.
A First Alert is in effect for Friday as our next weathermaker brings between a half inch to an inch of rainfall. The heaviest downpours will likely move into the WBTV viewing after midday.
Winter weather will not be widespread with this next round of disruptive weather. However, a few pockets of ice can’t be ruled in the higher elevations early Friday morning.
A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but drier air should creep into the area during the second half of the day. Despite the continuance of mostly cloudy skies through the day, high temperatures will return to the low 60s Saturday afternoon and being stick in the 40s all day Friday.
Another batch of rain will move in during the second half of the day Sunday and will continue into Monday with temperatures rising above average into the mid to upper 60s as a new week begins.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
