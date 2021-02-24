Silver Alert: Missing man and 4-year-old daughter could be heading to California

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Elijah Muhammad McFarland, a Brunswick County man who is reportedly missing along with his 4-year-old daughter.
“Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Elijah Muhammad McFarland., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment,” according to the alert.
McFarland is a Black male, 37-years-old, and was last seen wearing all black clothing and a hat with a green and tan bill. He was last seen off Crabapple Road in Winnabow, he could be heading to California and is possibly in a 2008 burgundy PT Crusier with NC license plate TCY 9075.
“Last seen driving a burgundy PT Crusier with NC TCY9075 tag. Possibly in the Wilmington area but told family he was going to California with his 4 year old daughter Aubrey,” according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Aubrey Leanne McFarland is 4, biracial, with brown hair and eyes.
“[She was] Last seen wearing pink fleece, purple shirt with black leggings and black zip up boots. Hair was in a single braid with purple and white ball hair pieces,” according to BCSO.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.