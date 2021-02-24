“Plunge In Place” to benefit Special Olympics in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics is taking on a different feel this year due to the pandemic, but it can still be a great benefit to local athletes.
“We are doing a plunge in place to raise money for our program,” said Edward Hailey, the new coordinator for Special Olympics in Rowan County. “During this week, videos will be uploaded to social media with individuals and teams doing their plunge in their own creative ways using #findyourfreeze. Rowan Salisbury Schools, especially the EC Department, and Salisbury Civitans have been the most active this season.”
There are a variety of ways for anyone to take part. You could plunge into a pool, an ice bath or the ocean, dump a frigid bottle of water over you head, or even run through sprinklers. However you Plunge in Place, you are doing it to help support nearly 40,000 Special Olympics North Carolina athletes.
To plunge, you only need to raise $50. Learn more here: https://www.classy.org/team/335165
Every dollar raised, whether $100, $250, or a $1000, makes a difference in the lives of nearly 40,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities right here in North Carolina and that’s a really cool thing.
Special Olympics uses the transformative power of sports to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, giving children and adults continuing opportunities to experience joy, demonstrate courage and develop confidence, both on and off the field of play.
Special Olympics athletes are never asked to pay a fee to participate in programming, making fundraising events like the Plunge at Home vital. There are nearly 40,000 registered Special Olympics athletes in North Carolina, but there are an estimated 200,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities in the state.
The Plunge at Home raises valuable funds and awareness for Special Olympics, giving one more athlete the chance to get into the game and reveal their inner champion.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.