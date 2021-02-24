Novant plans for 3K appointments a day at new Charlotte COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Novant Health is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in east Charlotte. The opening will impact some of those with appointments already scheduled at Novant’s Matthews location.
The 43,000 square-foot space will serve as a permanent site with the ability to accommodate up to 3,000 appointments a day, as supply allows. The clinic will be located in at 6070 E. Independence Blvd in east Charlotte’s Triangle Shopping Center.
Novant says the healthcare system’s current vaccination site in Matthews will scale down its operations with plans to cease vaccinating in a few weeks.
“We are thrilled to transition our Charlotte vaccination efforts to this new location, which has the space needed to help our teams streamline operations and get more people, in, out and vaccinated,” said John Howard, senior vice president, Novant Health, and chief operating officer, Novant Health Physician Network. “This relocation could not come at a better time as we open up to Group 3.”
Novant Health will notify patients impacted by the relocation. Patients who currently have a first dose vaccination appointment scheduled at the Matthews vaccination clinic will go to the east Charlotte location on the same day, at the same time. Patients who already have their second dose appointment scheduled for Matthews will not be affected and will have with their appointment at the original location.
Novant Health Medical Group - East Meck will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations are by appointment only.
Novant Health also began administering the vaccine to people who work in-person at child care or pre-K-to-12 education facilities, following North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidelines. Appointments remain limited.
“We absolutely support expanding eligibility to include our educators and child care workers, but it’s important our communities know that our supply has not expanded,” Howard said.
Below is the key information provided by Novant Health for eligible appointment holders:
• All vaccinations are by appointment only. To avoid delays, we ask that patients arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment.
• The vaccine is given in the upper arm, and we vaccinate in an open room with other patients nearby. We ask patients wear clothing that allows the vaccinator to easily access the upper arm.
• A mask that covers the nose and mouth is required at all times. We will provide a mask should someone not have one.
• Expect to remain at the site for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine for observation.
• Do not come to an appointment if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are under quarantine or have a COVID-19 test result pending.
• One support person is allowed, but that person should be healthy, with no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms. They will also need to wear a mask while in the center.
Community members can schedule an appointment when it’s their turn through MyChart. You do not have to be a patient to sign up for a MyChart account at MyNovant.org. For more information, including to preregister, visit GetVaccinated.org
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.