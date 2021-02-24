Man wanted in S.C. gas station killing turns self in to police

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in a South Carolina gas station fatal shooting has turned him self in to police in Fort Mill.
Police say 23-year-old Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts, submitted himself into custody at the Fort Mill Police Department late Tuesday afternoon.
Watts has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. A bond hearing is currently pending.
The man who was killed in the shooting at the Circle K in Fort Mill Friday was identified as 25-year-old Sy’Veon My’Veon Howard.
Police responded to the convenience store’s 681 US Highway 21 Bypass location around 11:15 p.m. When they got there, they found a man, later identified as Howard, on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was surrounded by a group of people.
Howard was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from inside a gold-colored vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord. They believe the car had a Black male and female inside. Officers say the car has a South Carolina license plate NPN 522.
The two fled the scene and were headed west on Sutton Road toward Interstate 77. Police obtained surveillance photos from the convenience store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FMPD Criminal Investigations Division, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.
