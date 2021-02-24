Less than half of N.C.’s seniors still need vaccine, digital divide blamed for many struggling to get appointment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to NCDHHS, about 57 percent of the state’s 65+ population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But still, many seniors are struggling to get an appointment.
“We had hundreds of a calls when the COVID-19 vaccine came out,” Director of the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry Dr. Sandy Gregory said. “We immediately found out that there was a digital divide.”
The North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry is an organization that connects seniors to resources so they can remain independent and in their own homes for as long as possible. Seniors who are struggling to get a COVDI-19 vaccine appointment can call the ministry’s call center for help.
Dr. Gregory says many seniors want the vaccine, but are struggling to navigate the system, especially when most information is online.
“They don’t have internet, they don’t have email addresses, they don’t have smartphones to do this,” Dr. Gregory said. “And those who do have the smartphones, and those that do have internet access, they have an advantage over those who don’t.”
Today, North Carolina opened vaccine eligibility to a portion of Group 3. That amounts to an additional 240,000 people who can sign up for appointments, even though 43 percent of the state’s 65+ population still needs to be vaccinated.
Dr. Gregory encourages anyone who knows and older person or has an older person living near them, to ask if they need help booking an appointment. Anyone ages 65+ in North Carolina can also call the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministries’ call center to get help, but you may still be waiting awhile for an appointment.
“We don’t have a special in to get an appointment. We use the same system, the same programs that everybody else uses to get into the system to make appointments,” Dr. Gregory explained. “We also keep track of social media and try to figure out what areas and what counties are having sign-ups. As we get that information, we let people know.”
You can reach North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministries’ Call Center at: 877.506.2226
In Mecklenburg County, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urges anyone who is in Groups 1 or 2 and has not received a vaccine to call the county hotline.
“If you’ve not had vaccine, if you need vaccine… please call our hotline and we’ll work to work you in,” Harris said.
Mecklenburg County’s COVID-19 hotline is 980-314-9400.
During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Roy Cooper said providers should be reaching out to the 65+ population to ensure they get an appointment. He also said it will be easier to get more seniors vaccinated when more vaccine becomes available.
“We have the potential of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine coming online soon so the more vaccine we have the more people we’ll be able to get vaccinated,” Cooper said.
NCDHHS’ Dr. Mandy Cohen estimates the state could receive 30,000 to 60,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine when it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.