Growing calls to vaccinate South Carolinians with pre-existing conditions

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina’s state health agency director announced a shift to Phase 1B in possible two to three weeks.
The agency added a few groups to Phase 1A since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. It is causing people with pre-existing conditions to feel left out since health experts say those same conditions can land them in the hospital or worse. DHEC has some plans to answer the growing calls to vaccinate people with pre-existing conditions.
South Carolina’s phase 1B is up in the air so it is hard to say when people with pre-existing conditions could get a shot, but they continue to fight to be the next in line at vaccine clinics.
”Based on my personal experience you know the virus is real,” says Jeffery McClure who had COVID-19 recently.
He just started his COVID-19 recovery. His wife still does not have taste and smell, but the virus took much worse from them.
”My mom had coronavirus and she died from coronavirus as well,” says McClure. “It’s unfortunate that the virus is here.”
McClure’s mom had diabetes - a pre-existing condition. He does as well. That is why he feels people with pre-existing conditions deserve the next spot at the front of the vaccine line.
”I would be first in line,” he says.
That line is not coming any time soon. Pre-existing conditions fall in Phase 1C. By the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s schedule, that could be in late Spring. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell says it is a work in progress.
”We are looking at how we can, as rapidly as possible, meet the demands of these communities at high risks,” says Bell.
Rapidly as possible looks like several weeks for Phase 1B, according to Bell. Bell says she hears from hundreds wanting to be next in line because of risk.
”We can’t take any of those individual groups into consideration because any decision made for one single group because vaccine supply is so limited has an impact on all those other groups,” she says.
Bell says her vaccine team constantly looks over availability, demand and risks to make phase decisions. Less about that and more about a return to normal without the COVID-19 fear.
”I wanna be able to pull this mask down so we can be able to smile,” says McClure.
Doses are still limited, but with Johnson and Johnson getting the “OK” from the Food and Drug Administration it could help turn South Carolina’s vaccine rollout around. DHEC says the Johnson and Johnson news is encouraging but it is too early to say which group that vaccine it would go to.
