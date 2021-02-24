Gov. Cooper’s new order allows more fans at all N.C. sporting events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has signed an executive order that allows more fans at sporting events in North Carolina.
The order will have a major effect on fan attendance at high school, college, and professional sports teams in North Carolina, including the Charlotte Hornets whose NBA season is currently underway.
The order, that goes into effect on Friday, Feb. 26, lifts the Modified Stay at Home order, which in turn removes the curfew.
Specifically for outdoor sports, like high school football, they will still be limited to 30-percent capacity but will no longer have a 100-person cap.
That includes sports fields, venues and stadiums.
The new order will also allow some indoor businesses to open at 30-percent capacity with a cap of 250 people. These businesses include indoor sports arenas.
An exception for larger indoor arenas with a capacity of more than 5,000 people (like the Spectrum Center and Bojangles Coliseum) will allow up to 15-percent capacity if more safety protocols are followed.
Most college and professional indoor sports like basketball and hockey can have fans at 15-percent capacity with certain protocols. About 3,000 fans could be allowed at Charlotte Hornets games, based on a 20,200 capacity for Spectrum Center.
The mass gathering limit will be increased to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.
The announcement comes just before high school football kicks off in North Carolina. The season, which was moved from the fall because of COVID-19, starts on Friday.
Parents, family members, students and coaches made a big push to urge state leaders to expand capacity.
Across social media on Monday, families started the hashtag #LetUsInNC and posted photos of them watching their child’s game from behind a fence.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.