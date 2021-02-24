Gov. Cooper signs executive order to ‘ease but not lift’ restrictions, end modified Stay at Home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that will “ease but not lift” restrictions related to COVID-19 across the state.
Cooper said the executive order was decided on “Given the significant and sustained improvement in our COVID-19 metrics.” The new order goes into effect on Friday, Feb. 26.
“The only restriction we will lift is the Modified Stay at Home order,” Cooper said. “That means no more curfew starting Friday, and more opportunities to gather, shop and attend events if done safely.”
Gov. Cooper is speaking about the new order alongside health leaders during a press conference. Watch live below:
Cooper said the mandatory mask mandate will not change, and that when it comes to easing certain restrictions, they are “depending on people to be responsible.”
“Easing these restrictions will only work if we keep protecting ourselves and others from this deadly virus,” Cooper said. “The order and our own common sense say that health and safety protocols must remain in place.”
According to Cooper, under the new order many businesses and venues will be able to stay at or expand to 50 percent occupancy while still maintaining health and safety protocols.
Gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries and wineries may also open at 50 percent capacity while maintaining health and safety protocols.
Some businesses that were limited to operating outdoors at 30 percent capacity will still have that percentage but will no longer have a 100-person cap. That includes sports fields and venues, stadiums, outdoor bars, outdoor amusement parks and other outdoor businesses.
The new order will also allow some indoor businesses to open at 30 percent capacity with a cap of 250 people. These businesses include bars and taverns, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters, indoor sports arenas and others.
On-site alcohol sales will have to end at 11 p.m.
An exception for larger indoor arenas with a capacity of more than 5,000 people will allow up to 15% capacity “if more safety protocols are followed,” Cooper said, adding that most college and professional indoor sports, such as basketball or hockey, can have fans at 15 percent capacity with certain protocols.
Mass gathering limits will be increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Bars and taverns will be allowed to open indoors for the first time for nearly a year. Capacity indoors will be limited to 30 percent, Cooper said, “and officials will enforce this limit.” Like restaurants and other venues, alcohol sales must stop at 11 pm.
The news comes a day after the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association asked state leaders to loosen restrictions.
During the state’s modified Stay at Home order, which expires on Sunday, Cooper ordered bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m., and on-site alcohol consumption sales were to end at 9 p.m.
Cooper did, however, permit to-go and delivery sales for mixed alcohol through March 31.
On Tuesday, the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association asked state leaders to end the curfew and allow restaurants and bars to allow more customers inside.
Before Wednesday’s announcement, bars could only serve people at a limited capacity on outside patios.
With more vaccinations getting administered and COVID-19 trends stabilizing, the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association urged the governor to allow bars and restaurants to increase the patrons permitted inside and be allowed to stay open later.
“We’re not asking to go back to business as usual,” said Zack Medford, president of the N.C. Bar and Tavern Association. “We’re just asking for Gov. Roy Cooper to turn the dimmer switch up a notch. We’re asking him to allow bars to operate at 30 percent capacity inside, and let them serve until 11 p.m. We can do it safely. We can do it wearing masks, and we can do it socially distant.”
