Fire damages Lenoir thrift store, several others businesses in strip mall

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire crews were at the scene of a large fire Tuesday night at the Fairway Shopping Center on Norwood Street in Lenoir.
A thrift store was gutted by the fire while several other businesses were heavily damaged.
A large thrift store took heavy damage, and it looks like at least a partial, if not a full roof, collapsed.
Almost everything on the inside was either destroyed by the flames or damaged with smoke and water.
A battalion chief on scene told WBTV the fire started running through the void in the roof toward Martian and Company Hairstyling and the Warriors Baseball Shop.
Crews created a fire break by digging a trench through the roofline and stopped the worst of it from reaching those other businesses.
They still took heavy smoke and water damage and will be assessed at first light. The good news in all of this is that no one was hurt.
