Deputies involved in chase that ends near Carson High School

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Jamel Antione Nance, 37, of Kernersville is facing more than a dozen charges after deputies say he led them on a chase that came to an end in the woods near Jesse C. Carson High School.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Nance was driving an SUV on I-85 near Peach Orchard Road on Tuesday morning when a deputy noticed a broken tag light. When the deputy got behind the SUV to read the license tag, Nance began frequently changing lanes and changing his speed.
Nance reportedly attempted to speed away once the deputy turned on the lights and siren to make a traffic stop. Nance got off I-85, traveled through the roundabouts at Highway 152, turned into the parking lot at Hitachi Metals, then drove towards the deputy.
Nance turned onto Kress Venture Drive then got his car stuck in a ballfield near the school. Deputies say Nance ran into the woods but was found minutes later.
Deputies searched Nance, the SUV, and a bag he dropped in the Hitachi parking lot. According to the report, they found 115 grams of cocaine, 376 grams of marijuana and $791 in cash. Digital scales, cell phones, sandwich bags, small cigars, and an extended magazine for a handgun were also found.
Nance was charged with two counts of felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony hit and run causing property damage, injury to real property, sell/deliver drugs within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking cocaine. Bond was set at $1,000,000.
