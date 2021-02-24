City of Salisbury seeks community input on flooding solutions

The Stormwater Master Plan will look to build and maintain resilient stormwater systems that can safely and adequately move stormwater runoff from city streets and yards to streams and rivers. The amount of rain that falls during any storm can be unpredictable; occasionally, large storms can overwhelm the stormwater system. More intense rainfalls are happening more often compared to the past, and maintaining an adequately sized and functioning stormwater system is necessary to maintain the community’s way of life.