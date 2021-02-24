City of Salisbury seeks community input on flooding solutions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Public Works Department is launching an online survey on Monday, March 1, to seek input from the community to better understand flooding concerns in Salisbury. The department is investigating stormwater runoff challenges and will develop a Stormwater Master Plan to identify, prioritize, and implement capital improvement projects to proactively upgrade the stormwater system.
“As we begin the public input phase of the Stormwater Master Plan, we are asking the community to share their thoughts on flooding in our City by completing a survey,” said Chris Tester, City of Salisbury Public Works Assistant Director. “Participation in this survey will help us better understand how this plan can better serve the community and future development by creating planning guidelines to proactively address stormwater concerns.”
The Stormwater Master Plan will look to build and maintain resilient stormwater systems that can safely and adequately move stormwater runoff from city streets and yards to streams and rivers. The amount of rain that falls during any storm can be unpredictable; occasionally, large storms can overwhelm the stormwater system. More intense rainfalls are happening more often compared to the past, and maintaining an adequately sized and functioning stormwater system is necessary to maintain the community’s way of life.
The survey can be accessed by visiting: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/11cd5beabde74b9383fea75c43c3816b?fbclid=IwAR2V3L0ASn-vzCwQlUQ5bhsvJjqt7W2Lcb1VYTvuF54F9ol89j3ePAJ8KNo
Residents can request a paper survey in English or Spanish by calling Damian Gaiski-Weitz at (704) 338-6812.The deadline for completing the Stormwater Master Plan survey is Wednesday, March 31.
For more information regarding the stormwater survey, contact Damian Gaiski-Weitz at damian.gaiski-weitz@hdrinc.com. To learn more about the City’s stormwater division, visit: //salisburync.gov/stormwater.
