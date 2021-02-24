Charlotte Motor Speedway to increase fan capacity to 30 percent for Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR’s home for racing will allow more fans at the big Coca-Cola 600 race on Memorial Day weekend.
Charlotte Motor Speedway says it will host fans up to 30 percent of their capacity for this year’s 62nd version of the race.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that allows more fans at sporting events in North Carolina.
The order, that goes into effect on Friday, Feb. 26, lifts the Modified Stay at Home order, which in turn removes the curfew.
“The energy and excitement of our fans is what fuels our sport and everything we do here at America’s Home for Racing,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “We’ve been in close contact throughout the pandemic with the governor’s office about how we can safely host race fans, and I cannot overstate how excited we are with today’s news.
From hosting one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events to honoring the men and women of our Armed Forces, the Coca-Cola 600 weekend is special for so many reasons. While the grandstands won’t be full, being able to share this historic event with thousands of fans in person is a big step in the right direction. We hope with continued improvement in pandemic trends by May that we may be able to host even more fans.”
Charlotte Motor Speedway says COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, including mask requirements, cashless transactions and social distancing are expected to remain in place when fans return in May.
The ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in October allowed fans in at seven percent capacity.
