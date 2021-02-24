Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to soon allow 500 fans at outdoor sporting events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is getting ready to allow even more fans at sporting events after the governor’s newest executive order goes into effect.
On March 1, CMS will begin to allow 500 spectators at outdoor athletic contests. The home team will be allowed 300 spectators and the visiting team 200 spectators.
Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order that allows more fans at all sporting events in North Carolina. The order, that goes into effect on Friday, Feb. 26.
Specifically for outdoor sports, like high school football, they will still be limited to 30-percent capacity but will no longer have a 100-person cap. That includes sports fields, venues and stadiums.
Officials say CMS athletic directors will communicate information to families on digital ticket sale structure and availability.
Face coverings are required on CMS property at all times and social distancing regulations remain in effect.
School officials say CMS will remain at the current limit of 100 spectators at outdoor athletic events through the end of this week.
Friday morning, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will send participating schools final details for basketball playoff games scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Additional information will be communicated when received.
