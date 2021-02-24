Cabarrus Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder announces resignation, retirement

From Day 1 of his superintendency, Dr. Lowder has led Cabarrus County Schools with a focus on building relationships one-on-one, one-by-one – all while keeping student success and supporting employees among his top priorities. During his tenure, Dr. Lowder was instrumental in working with the Board of Education and Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners to nearly double the teacher supplement – raising it from 5.81 % during the 2013-2014 school year to 10% for this school year. He also is responsible for hiring three Cabinet members, all of whom are highly regarded in their fields of expertise throughout the state, and he either hired or placed 35 of the 43 principals in the district into their current roles.