Burke County teachers and staff start receiving COVID-19 vaccine

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marked what some teachers in Burke County called “a Historic day.”
It was the first-day staff and teachers were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
“This is an exciting day,” said school nurse Janet French who was one of many administering the doses to school employees. “We’re giving shots to our friends and co-workers.”
About 380 school employees from public and private schools got their shots.
More will be in line next Wednesday.
Almost half of the public school employees in Burke County have already signed up.
Officials hope that number grows.
The clinic today was not just for school employees, though.
Carolinas healthcare Blue Ridge, the local hospital, still had the clinic open to the community.
“Today we will vaccinate 1170 people,” said a hospital spokesperson.
Officials said they did not want to shut out the 65 years and older crowd from their chance to get vaccinated.
Officials are hoping supplies remain steady or increase as the weeks go on.
