Another spring-like day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed Tuesday’s weather, you’ll love today!
Sunshine will be plentiful and there’ll be a bit of a breeze again this afternoon as temperatures soar to the lower 70s, well above the seasonal average of 57°. In fact, this afternoon will look and feel more like mid-April versus late February.
Clear skies hold tonight, and it won’t be terribly cold with most neighborhoods falling back into the 40s.
Thursday will be a transition day. It will still be relatively mild Thursday, with highs in the low to middle 60s, but there will be a few more clouds around as a dry cold front backs in from the north.
Unfortunately, the nice pattern won’t hold going into Friday. Rain chances pick back up Friday as temperatures drop off like a rock and so I’ve hoisted a First Alert as we close out the workweek. We’ll wind up in the cold 40s Friday before recovering to the mild 60s over the weekend.
There are still some lingering timing and rain output differences in the long-range models, but there is growing confidence that Friday will turn out wet and noticeably colder.
It may not be rain everywhere right at daybreak, but rain is forecast to overspread the area during the morning as temperatures struggle to get out of the chilly 40s.
Friday’s rain is expected to push northward into Virginia along a warm front Friday night, and so if the timing works out, our rain chances would be much lower on Saturday, especially during the afternoon.
Highs on Saturday will rebound to at least the lower 60s and they may be even warmer if enough sunshine can break through the clouds. As for Sunday, it now looks as if most of the next round of rain may hold off until later in the days, so again, if the timing works out – subject to change – we may have more dry hours than wet on Sunday.
Regardless, Sunday is forecast to be quite warm again with afternoon readings pushing back up close to 70°. A heavier round of rain may unfold Sunday night into Monday, so the new workweek could start on the wet side.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
