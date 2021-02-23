VACCINE TEAM: Will second shot patients get priority after cancellations?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are hundreds of thousands of Carolinians who are due for their second dose of the COVID vaccine.
But with winter storms last week crippling many parts of the country supplies never arrived and clinics were canceled.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Department wants those who need their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get it as close as possible to the original date.
The states have asked providers, like county health departments, and large healthcare providers, to look at their allotments, and try and book as many second-dose patients as possible.
As far as supply goes, when WBTV reached out to NCDHHS, Catie Armstrong with the Office of Communications, sent this in an email:
“Due to last week’s weather delays, many providers will be receiving the allocations from last week in addition to their allocation for this week between February 22 and February 24.
Shipments of vaccines are sent directly to providers by the manufactures or distributors.
Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services advised providers to assess current appointments and notify recipients accordingly based on on-hand supplies,” Armstrong wrote.
So, if you are due for a second dose, and your appointment was either last week or this week, contact the agency or office where you got your first shot.
An example; if you got your shot at Bojangles, then the Mecklenburg County Health Department administered your shot. You would need to reach out to them.
Also, make sure to answer your phone and check your email. They might be trying to reschedule you.
As far as HOW long can you go between doses?
The CDC would like people to stay with the time they were originally told when they got their first shot. But you can go up to two weeks beyond that date and not need to start the vaccination process all over again.
The manufacturers have the following guidance.
The Moderna vaccine allows 28 days between your first and second shot. For the Pfizer vaccine, it is recommended you get the second dose of vaccine 21 days after the first shot.
