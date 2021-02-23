VACCINE TEAM: Can S.C. residents get second vaccine shot with N.C.’s new out-of-state policy?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of people in our South Carolina counties received their first coronavirus shot at a North Carolina site.
However, last week the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a new policy in place that prevents out-of-state residents from coming into the state for the sole purpose of getting the vaccine.
Our Vaccine Team getting questions from you about your second dose.
So, can South Carolina residents get their second vaccine shot with North Carolina’s new out-of-state rules?
The answer is yes if you plan to get the shot through Atrium Health and Novant Health.
Both providers told our news partners at the Charlotte Observer that South Carolina residents who received the first dose in North Carolina still will be able to get their second dose there.
