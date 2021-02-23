Sunny skies, unseasonable warm temperatures expected until Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures will spread across the entire WBTV viewing area today and for the next couple days to come.
This afternoon, highs will soar to mid 60s - some 5° to 10° above average. Expect above-average low temperatures as well, Wednesday morning we’ll start out with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s before reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunset.
The only kink in the forecast over the next couple days will be persistent southwesterly breezes. While no neighborhood will escape the uptick in winds, the highest gusts up to 40 mph will be in the mountains.
A non-consequential front will slip through the area Wednesday evening producing slightly cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies through on Thursday.
The warm, dry streak will come to halt, Friday as the first of a few rounds of rain rolls through the area. A First Alert is in effect for Friday as scattered showers are expected to fan across the entire area.
The exact start time of this weathermaker is still being figured out, but you should plan for a wet and cooler end to the workweek as temperatures will fall slightly below average into the lower 50s.
The waves of rain will ride through the weekend with Sunday likely being the wetter of the two days.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
