Speeding charge results in bigger trouble for driver on I-85 in Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was suspected of speeding on I-85 in Rowan County ended up in jail because of what was found in his car.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, around noon on Saturday, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol spotted a Chevy Cobalt traveling at 86 miles-an-hour in a 65-mile-an-hour zone of I-85 near exit 68.
The trooper stopped the car. The driver was identified as Jose Rosas. The trooper notified deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office after noticing “a strong smell of marijuana” in the car.
When asked about the drugs, Rosas allegedly told the trooper that he had just finished “smoking weed,” and he later told deputies that he had a half pound of marijuana in the back seat.
Deputies searched the Chevy and they say they did find a white bag that contained 8 individually wrapped bags, each containing 29 grams of grams of marijuana. Digital scales were also found in the car.
Rosas told the deputies that the marijuana was for his “personal use.” He was charged with felony marijuana possession with the intent to sell/deliver, maintaining a vehicle for the illegal drug trade, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troopers cited Rosas with speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, and driving while license revoked. Bond was set at $5000.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.