SO nice now but another First Alert is in view

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have two more beautiful February days before things change drastically for Friday.
The sun will continue to shine through Wednesday and Thursday.
Highs will be even warmer tomorrow as we hit the low 70s in the afternoon. Thursday will be in the low 60s.
Lows will be in the mid-30s tonight and the mid-40s on Thursday morning.
The next system will arrive on Friday. That’s our next First Alert. Showers are possible at any time.
There could be a light wintry mix in the mountains for a time. Highs will reach the upper 40s in the afternoon.
The weekend will be unsettled but not necessarily a wash-out.
There is a chance for showers each day but there should also be some dry times. Highs will be in the upper 50s Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday.
The showers last into Monday but highs will be in the mid to upper 60s so winter weather shouldn’t be a problem.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
