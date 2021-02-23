Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education votes to switch to in-person learning four days a week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Board of Education for Rowan-Salisbury Schools voted on Monday night to move elementary school students to four day a week in-person learning at the end of March.
Specifically, the BOE voted to allow all K-5 students and 6-12 specialized needs Exceptional Children and English Learning students to return to in-person learning 4 days per week.
The vote was unanimous among board members who were present. Alisha Byrd-Clark was not in attendance.
Classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be a day of remote learning for students and cleaning for schools.
As of Monday, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reported a total of 21 positive COVID-19 cases including 13 students and eight employees. 348 students and 40 employees are currently in quarantine.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Rowan County has had 14,613 total positive cases since the pandemic began, and 269 deaths.
Rowan County has administered 13,540 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,918 second doses. The first round of vaccines for educators in Rowan County will be administered this weekend, according to Associate Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers. 540 doses will be available for educators and school staff age 45 and older.
Rowan County is one of only 27 “red” counties in North Carolina according to the NCDHHS county alert map. Red indicates a county with critical community spread. The number of red counties has been dropping. As of February 4, there were 61 counties listed as red.
There are also 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties — both changes from 33 orange counties and 6 yellow counties on Feb 4. Although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, health officials say the state is moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.