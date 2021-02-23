One dead, two others injured in shooting in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Gastonia.
Gaston County Police says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Woodleaf Drive.
Officers found one person dead, and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their status is unknown, according to police.
Police have not identified a suspected shooter.
No other information was provided.
Officers had both ends of the street blocked off.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.