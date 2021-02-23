One dead, two others injured in shooting in Gastonia

Source: Multiple people shot in Gaston County
By WBTV Web Staff | February 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 12:08 AM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Gastonia.

Gaston County Police says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Woodleaf Drive.

Officers found one person dead, and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their status is unknown, according to police.

Police have not identified a suspected shooter.

No other information was provided.

Officers had both ends of the street blocked off.

