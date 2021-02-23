North Carolina has smallest number of “red” counties since start of COVID-19 County Alert System

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina now has 27 counties in red, the most critical coronavirus community spread, on its county alert system, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
To put that into perspective, the state had 61 red counties on Feb. 4.
This is the fewest red counties North Carolina has had since it started its county alert system.
“With North Carolinians continuing to follow the 3Ws and more than one million people in the state having received at least a first dose of vaccine, we are slowing the spread and saving lives,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. “Let’s keep it up.”
There are also 40 orange counties and 33 yellow counties — both changes from 33 orange counties and 6 yellow counties on Feb 4. Although North Carolina’s key metrics remain high, health officials say the state is moving in a positive direction with decreasing trends in numbers of COVID-19 cases reported each day, people being hospitalized with COVID-19, people in the intensive care unit and the percent of tests that are positive.
The COVID-19 County Alert System gives individuals, businesses and community organizations and public officials a tool to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to take slow the spread of the virus, and it uses COVID-19 case rates, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county to categorize counties into the following tiers:
- Yellow: Significant Community Spread
- Orange: Substantial Community Spread
- Red: Critical Community Spread
