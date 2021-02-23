UPDATE: Missing 92-year-old Brunswick County woman spotted in Wilmington

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing Tuesday morning.
Mattie Graham, 92, was initially last seen walking down Stone Chimney Road shortly before noon, wearing a blue coat and glasses. The sheriff’s office would later announce that she was spotted in Wilmington this afternoon.
Graham is five-foot-five and wears a brown wig, deputies say.
She also suffers from some form cognitive impairment.
If you have any information, please call 911.
