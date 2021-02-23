UPDATE: Missing 92-year-old Brunswick County woman spotted in Wilmington

Mattie Graham (Source: BCSO)
By WECT Staff | February 23, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 3:02 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

Mattie Graham, 92, was initially last seen walking down Stone Chimney Road shortly before noon, wearing a blue coat and glasses. The sheriff’s office would later announce that she was spotted in Wilmington this afternoon.

Graham is five-foot-five and wears a brown wig, deputies say.

She also suffers from some form cognitive impairment.

If you have any information, please call 911.

An updated image of Mattie Graham
An updated image of Mattie Graham (Source: BCSO)

