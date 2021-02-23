2 men, one juvenile arrested after double homicide in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with a double homicide investigation that began in Gaston County late Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. off Lowery Wood Road, near the Cleveland County line. When they got to the scene, police said they found two men, Robert Lucas “Luke” Gibby, age 22, and Adam Kale Wood, age 19, deceased near the intersection.
About two hours later, another man, Todd Payton Lee Waggoner, age 21, showed up at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he had been at the Gaston County scene earlier in the night.
On Tuesday, police said 19-year-old Michael Shane Barnes, 21-year-old Kaleb Isiah Carver had been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.
A juvenile, whose name is not being released due to their age, was also charged on juvenile petitions and arrested for two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.
No possible motives for the shooting have been made public.
At the scene, it appeared a vehicle had bullet holes on the driver’s side.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704=866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
