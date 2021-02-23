Man last seen driving mortuary van missing in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - Spencer Police are looking for help to find a missing man. Michael Bernard Williams of 1107 North Shaver Street in Salisbury has been reported missing since Saturday, February 20, around 8:30 p.m.
Williams was last seen operating a 2017 White Dodge Promaster van displaying NC Registration, BOST2. The words Bost Mortuary are displayed on both sides of the van in black lettering. The van is used to transport bodies to funeral homes, morgues, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Williams is entered in a statewide notification system along with the missing van. Williams has family in Columbia, South Carolina.
If you have information on Williams or the missing van please contact Investigator M.J. File with Spencer Police at 704-633-3574.
