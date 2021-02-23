Man charged with five counts of statutory rape of child in Iredell County, gets no bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators have charged a man with five counts of statutory rape of a child in Iredell County and he is jailed under no bond.
On Feb. 13, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call in regards to statutory rape of a minor.
Road patrol deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the location, and began processing the crime scene.
During the course of the investigation, officials say the victim was interviewed and identified 20-year-old Cashon Tyron Tucker as the suspect in this case. She also stated Tucker threatened to harm the victim if she told anyone.
Officials say Tucker allegedly showed a gun to the victim which she believed he would use to carry out the threats he made. Tucker had also allegedly taken the victim’s phone, and refused to return it.
Based on evidence collected and statements taken during this investigation,
Sergeant Campbell was able to receive arrest warrants on Tucker for five counts of felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old or younger by an adult, felony statutory sex offense and misdemeanor larceny.
Tucker was found in Statesville, arrested without incident and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with the arrest warrants.
Magistrate Nethken issued no bond for Tucker.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.