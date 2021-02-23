Man at center of conflict between ICE, Meck Sheriff, sentenced to 20 years in prison for kidnapping

On May 21, 2019, the female victim was approached by two masked men as she was walking to her vehicle parked at her apartment complex in Charlotte. The victim recognized one of the masked men as the Pineda-Anchecta, who allegedly proceeded to grab the victim by the arm, stuff a cloth in her mouth, and then wrap a cord or rope around her head so the cloth would stay in place. Court documents say that Pineda-Anchecta and the other masked man then forced the female victim against her will into the passenger seat of a vehicle. Pineda-Anchecta then told the female victim“I love you and I’m going to kill you.” The other masked individual did not accompany Pineda-Anchecta and the female in the vehicle.