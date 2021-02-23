Lincoln County woman reported missing after leaving with man three days ago

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing Lincoln County woman.
Rhonda Boyles Crump, 54, from Lincolnton was last seen leaving her residence with a white male in a green in color vehicle on February 20 and has not been seen since.
Crump was last seen wearing black boots, jeans and a jacket with a fur-covered hood.
Crump is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
