Lincoln County woman reported missing after leaving with man three days ago (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | February 23, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 2:57 PM

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are asking the public for help finding a missing Lincoln County woman.

Rhonda Boyles Crump, 54, from Lincolnton was last seen leaving her residence with a white male in a green in color vehicle on February 20 and has not been seen since.

Crump was last seen wearing black boots, jeans and a jacket with a fur-covered hood.

Crump is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

