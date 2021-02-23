Woman arrested in stabbing, allegedly blew in officer’s face saying she had COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County woman was arrested for stabbing a man with a knife early Sunday morning.
Jasmine Louise McClain, 27, from Iron Station, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
She was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center with no bond.
While being processed into the jail, McClain is accused of blowing into the face of the processing officer twice after admitting she had tested positive for COVID-19 eight days earlier.
She was additionally charged with assault on a government official and given an additional $5,000 secured bond.
Around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to a home on Brevard Place Road.
A man was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Officers say McClain left the scene but returned a short time later while deputies were still there and was then arrested without incident.
