Gov. Cooper orders state facilities to lower U.S., N.C. flags for people who died of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and N.C. flags we lowered to half-staff at state facilities in honor of those who died of COVID-19.
The order started Monday and will continue through Feb. 26 at sunset.
More than 500,000 Americans, including 11,000 in North Carolina, have died from complications of COVID-19.
“As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let’s remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic,” Cooper said. “Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence.”
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
