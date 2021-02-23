Gov. Cooper orders state facilities to lower U.S., N.C. flags for people who died of COVID-19

By WBTV Web Staff | February 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:07 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and N.C. flags we lowered to half-staff at state facilities in honor of those who died of COVID-19.

The order started Monday and will continue through Feb. 26 at sunset.

More than 500,000 Americans, including 11,000 in North Carolina, have died from complications of COVID-19.

“As we reflect on the lives lost to this cruel virus, let’s remind ourselves this is far more than a grim statistic,” Cooper said. “Each of these 500,000 deaths represents an American whose communities are in mourning and I encourage North Carolinians to honor them with a moment of silence.”

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

