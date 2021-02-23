Good Question: What is condition of North Carolina’s power grid?

Holeman: “We meet in late fall and we go through kind of the winter prep checklist. Have you insulated, have you checked your components that are exposed to the weather? Most of our generations are closed and not open-walled so that helps us. We check on the transmission equipment. Are we prepared in that respect and then we look at where the load could be and we do a super Peak analysis. We call it that we go to 110 percent of our historical peak, and test the system with our models and our algorithms.”