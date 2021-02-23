Fort Mill middle and high school students to return to in-person learning five days a week

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Schools will return all middle and high school students to a five-day instructional model on March 15.
The district says the decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to drop and after recent guidance by the CDC suggests schools do not pose high risk for transmission of COVID-19 when proper safety protocols are in place.
“The district has installed physical safety measures such as desk shields in all schools and we are finalizing protocols to encourage social distancing during high traffic times,” the district says.
The district also anticipates legislature will approve a bill that will move teachers and staff into the 1A category, allowing them to receive the vaccine sooner.
“Providing a safe and healthy educational environment for our students and staff remains the district’s top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation in our area and make any adjustments needed,” the district says.
School leaders say they will have plans in place in case they need to return to a hybrid or virtual learning model.
