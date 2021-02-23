Finally, unseasonably warm weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings a welcome start to a brand-new weather pattern. After a long stretch of chilly days, we’ll return to the mild middle 60s this afternoon under sunny skies.
After a clear and chilly night in the 30s, Wednesday will be even warmer with most neighborhoods east of the mountains pushing at least 70°. There will be a bit of a breeze to contend with both days, but I urge you to make plans to get outdoors and enjoy the pleasant, Spring-like temperatures!
Thursday will be a transition day. It will still be relatively mild Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s, but there will be a few more clouds around as a dry cold front backs in from the north.
Unfortunately, the nice pattern won’t hold going into Friday and the weekend. Rain chances pick back up Friday as temperatures drop off like a rock and so I’ve hoisted a First Alert as we close out the workweek.
We’ll wind up in the cold 40s Friday before recovering to the more seasonal upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday. There are substantial timing and rain output differences in the long-range models, so moving past the surer rain on Friday, the weekend forecast is still under review.
At this point, Friday’s wave of low pressure should move on and take most of the rain away on Saturday before another wave of low pressure brings rain back to the area on Sunday.
Again, this forecast is not set in stone, and we’ll make adjustments in time so that you can make better decisions about how the wet weather may – or may not -impact your weekend plans.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
