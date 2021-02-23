Driver sentenced to prison for crash that left 1-year-old dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that left a 1-year-old dead has been sentenced to prison.
Danielle N. McDaniel pleaded guilty last month to one count of having a second DUI in 10 years, two charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of permanent maiming.
McDaniel was sentenced to 41 years with all but 12 suspended.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened on March 27, 2020, near the Woods Edge Road exit.
Officials say that a wrong-way driver of a Jeep Liberty, Danielle McDaniel, 32, was traveling southbound on the northbound side of I-95 when she struck a Nissan Altima head-on in the center lane. McDaniel then struck a Lexus Sedan before going off-road left.
The driver of the Nissan Altima, Reinee Thomas, 43, was not wearing her seatbelt. She died at the scene. In addition, 1-year-old Josiah Thomas, Reinee’s grandson, also died at the scene.
The adult driver of the Lexus was wearing his seat belt and was transported for treatment of serious injuries at the time.
