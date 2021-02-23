City of Kannapolis welcomes new Finance Director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis welcomes a new Director of Finance, Africa Otis. Africa most recently served as the Finance Director for the City of Mount Holly for 11 years. With twenty years of experience in the field of finance, she has also served as the Finance Director for the Town of Cramerton; working as a Operations Budget Analyst for the City of Charlotte CATS System; a fiscal analyst for Mecklenburg County, and a budget analyst for Gaston County Schools.