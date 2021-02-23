City of Kannapolis welcomes new Finance Director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis welcomes a new Director of Finance, Africa Otis. Africa most recently served as the Finance Director for the City of Mount Holly for 11 years. With twenty years of experience in the field of finance, she has also served as the Finance Director for the Town of Cramerton; working as a Operations Budget Analyst for the City of Charlotte CATS System; a fiscal analyst for Mecklenburg County, and a budget analyst for Gaston County Schools.
Africa is a native of Buffalo, NY. She served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve for 11 years, attaining the rank of Drill Sergeant, before beginning her career in finance. She graduated from Pfeiffer University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and she received a Master of Science in accounting from Liberty University. She also holds an associate degree in Occupational Studies from the Rochester Business Institute.
Africa is a member of the Government Finance Officer Association, the North Carolina Finance Officer Association, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
After losing her sister-in-law to leukemia in 2001, Africa and her husband, Eric, became guardians to her five children and raised them along with their two daughters. She is a long-standing member of St. Stephens AME Zion Church where she serves as the treasurer for the Unity Place Board.
