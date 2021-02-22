14-year-old girl missing from Kannapolis last seen in late January

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old girl from Kannapolis who was last seen by her adoptive parents in late January is still missing as February is coming to an end.
The Kannapolis Police Department continues to investigate the case of Trenity Boland. She is 5′3″ and weighs around 115 pounds. She was last seen by her adoptive parents in late January.
Police detectives were able to make telephone contact with Trenity shortly after her parents reported her missing but she refused to come home.
She is believed to be in the Charlotte/Mecklenburg County area.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services is assisting in the investigation.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
You can also submit a tip to Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/ or by calling 704-932-7436.
