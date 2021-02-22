19-year-old charged in deadly crash that injured multiple people in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old is charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed one person and injured five others in Rock Hill Saturday night.
The crash happened around 8:26 p.m. on Celanese Road near Woodcrest Circle.
Rock Hill police say 19-year-old Justin Valdez was driving a white Infiniti when he lost control, traveled into the opposite lane and struck a Chevrolet Equinox. Valdez’s vehicle was then hit by a Nissan Pathfinder.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to PMC where she was later pronounced dead. A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 61-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.
A front passenger in Valdez’s vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, was seriously hurt. She’s in critical but stable condition.
Police say three people in the Nissan suffered minor injuries. Valdez was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with reckless homicide after being released from the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.