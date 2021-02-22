19-year-old charged in Rock Hill crash that killed married couple pleads guilty

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A teen driver accused in a crash that killed a husband and wife in Rock Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide on Thursday.

WBTV was in the courtroom when 19-year-old Justin Valdez plead guilty to two counts of reckless homicide.

There were more than 40 people in the courtroom when Valdez pleaded guilty to crashing his car and killing a married couple in February.

Valdez showed emotion in the courtroom, having to wipe his eyes from tears.

In that courtroom, prosecutors showed a video captured by an animal shelter’s camera, and pictures of the crash on February 20.

Rock Hill police say Valdez was driving almost 100 mph on Celanese Road near Woodcrest Circle when he lost control, veered into the other lane and crashed into another car, killing Don and Teri Hewetson, and injuring three others in a separate car, as well as 18-year-old girl in Valdez’ passenger seat.

The family’s attorney says witnesses saw Valdez racing another vehicle.

Police confirmed he was speeding up to 95 mph in a 45 zone.

In court, the Hewetsons family got a chance to speak.

“My dad was my best friend. It’s difficult to convey that to you and convey that in a number of words,” son Dierk Hewetson said. “But I did speak to him every day. And that absence in my life is profound and irreplaceable.”

Valdez could get up to 20 years for both deaths.

The state is recommending five years in prison.

