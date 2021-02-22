Wet start to workweek but a big-warm up to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a sun-filled weekend, we got a reality check overnight, as rain moved in. There will be rain around through at least the early afternoon hours around the Piedmont before tapering down late in the day.
There will likely even be some breaks of late-afternoon sunshine, especially in neighborhoods along and north/west of I-85. Cold temperatures in the 30s this morning will rise to the low to middle 50s this afternoon.
Clear and cold tonight with lows mainly in the lower 30s.
Tuesday will start a new trend. After a long stretch of chilly days, we’ll return to the mild 60s and hold there through the midweek period. Sunshine will be plentiful through Thursday and rain chances will be near zero. Make plans to get outdoors and enjoy the pleasant, Spring-like weather!
Unfortunately, the nice pattern won’t hold going into Friday and the weekend.
Rain chances pick back up Friday as temperatures drop off like a rock. We’ll wind up in the cold 40s Friday before recovering to the more seasonal 50s over the weekend.
At this point, no one day looks to be a total washout, but each day will offer at least a moderate chance for some rain. We’ll fine-tune this forecast in time so that you make better decisions about how the wet weather may impact your weekend plans.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
