Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in N.C.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and a deputy was hurt in a deputy-involved shooting in McDowell County early Monday morning.
Deputies say a McDowell County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the Nebo community during the early morning hours and gunshots were exchanged between the officer and two people in the vehicle. One suspect was fatally wounded, deputies say, and another suspect was taken into custody.
The deputy involved was treated at the hospital and released.
“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and we are very blessed that our deputy was not more seriously injured during this deadly encounter,” Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
The family of the person killed is being notified. No names have been released.
