SC rally supports Amazon workers in Alabama trying to unionize

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama work to create the first union at an Amazon facility in the United States, activists across the nation rallied in support, including in the Midlands.
Saturday, the Southern Workers Assembly organized a National Day of Solidarity rally outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia.
Carolina for All, a non-profit that supports a variety of causes including civil justice, voters’ rights, and feeding the hungry, joined the effort. Organizers said they gathered to support all Amazon workers, and to plant the seeds for the future of workers in South Carolina.
“All of us are here to demonstrate to corporate America that Amazon needs to give their employees a vote -- a say so in their future,” Lawrence Moore, chair of Carolina for All, said.
Between Feb. 8 and March 29, approximately 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama will vote by mail on whether to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Workers Union.
In response, a Amazon spokesperson said the company already provides what employees are looking for by trying to join a union.
