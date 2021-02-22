Salisbury home heavily damaged by fire, one person displaced

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning house fire in Salisbury left one person displaced.
Fire officials say they got the call just after 3:30 am that there was fire at a house in the 2500 block of E. Innes Street. Flames were coming from the house when firefighters arrived.
The fire was brought under control but there was heavy damage.
The American Red Cross is helping one person who was displaced. They say that person was also treated for a minor burn injury.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
