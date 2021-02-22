Salisbury Fire promotes new Assistant Fire Marshal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Kimberly Boling to the rank of Assistant Fire Marshal.
Assistant Fire Marshal Boling joined the department in 2017 as a Fire Inspector/Investigator & Fire Life Safety Educator. Boling, a graduate of Salisbury High School, holds state certifications as a Firefighter II, Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor I, Fire Inspector Level II, Fire Investigation Technician, Fire & Life Safety Educator Level III, and a Youth Fire-setter Intervention Specialist.
She earned her Associate Degree in Fire Protection Technology from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Pfeiffer University, and her Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from South University.
Boling is assigned to the Salisbury Fire Department Loss Prevention and Inspections Division, and the Arson Task Force.
