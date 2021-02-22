102 patients, 49 staff tested positive for COVID-19 since January at Caldwell County long-term care facility

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 outbreak has been identified at a Caldwell long-term care facility, according to Caldwell County health officials.
Health officials say 49 staff members and 102 patients at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since January.
This is the second outbreak at the facility, which is licensed for 120 beds, according to the Department of Health and Human Services - Division of Health Service Regulation.
